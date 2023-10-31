Swampcast previews Florida football vs. Arkansas
The Sun's Kevin Brockway and David Whitley are joined by Jackson Fuller of the Times Record to preview Saturday's Florida-Arkansas matchup.
The Sun's Kevin Brockway and David Whitley are joined by Jackson Fuller of the Times Record to preview Saturday's Florida-Arkansas matchup.
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Duke is loaded and hunting for hardware while seeking to fend off North Carolina and Miami in a top-heavy ACC.
Ngannou acquitted himself well in his boxing match against Tyson Fury on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Could he fight another former heavyweight champion in his PFL debut?
The high fantasy hopes for Minnesota's starting goalie are falling — and fast.
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
The list of NBA players to log four straight top-three Most Valuable Player finishes is a who's who of all-time greats ... and James Harden, whose career has taken an odd turn.
Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe joins Dan Devine on a special Halloween episode of Devine Intervention to talk about his NBA-related fears, giant werewolves and yearbook quotes.
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray, who pitched three scoreless innings in Texas' 3-1 victory Monday.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 9.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday, and that was enough in a 3-1 victory.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Kansas, which opened the season as the No. 1 team in the country, is once again the favorite to win the Big 12.
Retton provided her statement a week after her family announced that she'd returned home from a days-long trip to the ICU.