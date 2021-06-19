SwampBats continue hot hitting, win third in a row

Jun. 19—HARTFORD, Vt. — The Keene SwampBats put up 15 hits in an 11-7 win over the North-Division-leading Upper Valley Nighthawks Friday night at the Maxfield Sports Complex in Hartford, Vermont.

Thomas Joseph went 4-for-5 with an RBI while David Bryant went 3-for-5.

Michael Nyisztor and Axel Melendez each had multiple hits as well.

Nyisztor, Melendez and Noah Martinez each had two RBI.

Nyisztor started the scoring in the second inning with a two-run double to give the Bats an early 2-0 lead.

The Nighthawks took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh, but Keene took the lead right back with a seven-run eighth inning.