‘Swamp Kings’ rekindles memories for Billy Napier, inspires Gators players

Billy Napier was a young assistant coach at Clemson when Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators ruled college football.

The recent Netflix documentary “Swamp Kings” was a stroll down memory lane for Napier. Even so, he did not really need to be reminded of the program’s heyday or his own ambitious vision.

“It’s the reason I’m standing here today,” he said this week. “I really believe it can be done again. And we’re going to do it here. This place is very capable.”

For Napier’s players, UF’s winning tradition is omnipresent at the team’s football complex or home field. Even so, “Swamp Kings” provided current Gators a history lesson and peek behind the curtain to talent and effort level required to win two SEC and national titles in three years (2006, ’08).

“For this generation of kids that are on our team and that we are recruiting, these kids were infants and toddlers when that happened,” Napier said.

Players now are up to speed.

“The whole team has watched it,” Ohio State transfer linebacker Teradja Mitchell said.

During the four-part series ended, most were left in awe.

“The entire time I was watching I had goosebumps,” senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall said. “We want to build off of that. Just take as many notes as possible.”

Mitchell had a head start having played in 2018 for Meyer at Ohio State.

In addition to his former coach’s single-minded pursuit of championships, Tim Tebow’s relentless rise to iconic status, Brandon Siler’s force of personality and Brandon Spikes’ hard-hitting playing style were highlighted in “Swamp Kings.”

Mitchell said he compares notes about his former coach with Spikes, who is now back at UF to complete his degree and serve as a student assistant coach.

“Being that we both played for Coach Meyer, we always have those talks,” Mitchell said. “He’s been an inspiration for us, and having him around every day has been an energy booster.”

Florida prepared the past eight months for the 2023 season, beginning Thursday night at Utah.

A demanding offseason conditioning program sandwiched spring practices and preceded a fall camp staged mostly in 100-degree weather.

Yet, Pearsall, among the fittest players on the roster, still marveled at an offseason regimen beginning each winter with Meyer’s vomit-inducing mat drills.

“They were training that hard … it’s crazy,” Pearsall said.

Inspiring, too.

“The documentary has really just been motivating to the whole team,” Mitchell said. “It’s like, we can go even harder. There’s another step to this thing.”

College football in the Sunshine State captured Napier’s imagination as a teenager in Georgia even before Meyer arrived in 2005.

“I’m in middle school, high school, my Dad’s coaching … I’m consumed with Steve Spurrier and Bobby Bowden,” Napier said.

As Napier rose the ranks and now finds himself at Florida, he aims to have a similar influence on future generations.

“We’re tasked with getting the Gators back … where we all know where they can be,” he said. “We’re going to work hard and represent this place the right way. Got to go create a contender again.

“That’s what we’re going to do.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com