The Swamp brings out the worst in Tennessee football and Josh Heupel in loss to Florida | Adams

Tennessee football was favored to make history Saturday evening in The Swamp. Instead, they confirmed history in a 29-16 loss to Florida.

So what if the Gators were a touchdown underdog. So what if the Vols were No. 9, and Florida was unranked.

That didn’t matter in the Swamp.

Coaches and players come and go. But The Swamp prevails in this SEC East rivalry.

Tennessee still hasn’t won there since 2003. Its losing streak stretched to 10 games at what has become a House of Horrors for the Vols.

Florida was so dominant in the first half UT fans must have thought they were watching Steve Spurrier’s Gators in the 1990s or Urban Meyers’ Gators in the 2000s.

But second-year Florida coach Billy Napier was the mastermind behind this mismatch. He entered the game with a 7-8 record at Florida and seemingly was headed for the proverbial hot seat faster than the three fired coaches who preceded him.

Forget the hot seat. The Gators looked like an SEC championship contender against the Vols in the first half.

Longtime Tennessee fans probably thought they were watching replays of past nightmarish performances from The Swamp. The Gators scored 48 consecutive points in a 62-37 victory over the Vols in 1995. They scored 31 consecutive points in a 59-20 victory in 2007.

And they scored 26 straight points after the Vols had taken a 7-0 lead Saturday. How was that first touchdown for a misleading start?

Most pregame analyses of the game centered around the play of UT quarterback Joe Milton. If he started fast, the Vols seemingly were headed for glory.

Unlike his 1-for-8 start in the previous Saturday’s lackluster 30-13 victory over FCS opponent Austin Peay, Milton demonstrated a feathery touch on consecutive completions − 41 yards to Squirrel White and an 11-yard TD throw to Ramel Keyton.

But glory wasn’t waiting in the wings.

UT’s first-half dilemma was more about its defense than its quarterback play, although Milton didn’t help the cause with an interception. The defense couldn’t get off the field. Of the game’s first 47 plays, 33 were run by the Gators.

There was nothing mysterious about UT’s defensive mishaps. Florida running backs repeatedly ran through defenders. And a Gators offensive line that looked helpless in 24-11 loss to Utah two weeks earlier repeatedly knocked the Vols off the ball.

The tone changed and the momentum shifted on Tennessee’s first drive of the second half. You could sum up the turnaround with “second effort,” as the Vols ballcarriers kept fighting for extra yards.

The first drive led to the field goal. The second was stopped on a fourth-and-1 from the Gators 17.

Meanwhile, a defense that had been shredded in the first half slowed Florida’s offense to a halt. But it needed help from Tennessee’s offense, and not enough was forthcoming.

UT coach Josh Heupel is one of the best offensive coaches in college football. However, he wasn’t as good as Napier this time. There wasn’t enough sense of urgency in his play-calling, which suggested the Vols were only one possession short over overtaking the Gators in the fourth quarter.

As you followed UT’s offense through a disappointing evening, did you think you were watching a Heupel offense? There were more big questions than big plays. Perhaps, Heupel lost confidence in Milton after his desperate first-half heave landed in the welcome arms of a Florida defensive back.

The Vols were down by 19 points and still running the ball with under 10 minutes to play. Were they just trying to keep it close?

Finally, the Vols scratched the run and threw deep. Milton responded by delivering a 55-yard touchdown pass to Bru McCoy. That closed the gap to 13 points with 8:41 to play.

The Gators lent Tennessee a helping hand in its comeback by getting way too conservative on offense. Napier took the ball out of quarterback Graham Mertz’ hands and became preoccupied with running the clock, rather than attacking a Tennessee secondary that so often had been victimized by Florida’s passing game in the first half.

While Napier’s strategy enabled Tennessee to tighten the game, it eventually paid off when the Gators turned back Tennessee’s final drive in the closing minutes.

Napier was the better coach on this night. That was an upset, too. In fact, this was probably Heupel’s worst coaching performance in his 29 games as Tennessee’s coach.

One loss in September doesn’t wreck anybody’s season. But the Vols are now marching uphill. And the odds are heavily against them reaching last season’s 11-win total. Alabama and defending national champion Georgia are yet come.

Moreover, if you can lose to unranked Florida, who’s to say you can’t lose to another mid-level-at-best SEC team?

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

