What Swain County football must do to get revenge on Smoky Mountain rival Robbinsville in NCHSAA playoffs

BRYSON CITY -- Swain County football was one game away from winning its first Smoky Mountain Conference championship since 2013.

But then Robbinsville running back Cuttler Adams stole the show. He ran for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the Black Knights' 14-8 win.

No. 9-seed Swain County (11-1) has a chance at revenge this Friday vs. top-seeded Robbinsville (11-1) in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs.

For the Maroon Devils to secure the upset, they will need another outstanding game from their defense. The unit has been stout all season, allowing only 9.9 points and 187 total yards per game.

“Just be very disciplined in your keys defensively,” Swain County coach Sherman Holt said. “And the thing is they got some more weapons that they can use offensively, and so you got to stay sound and disciplined and play fundamental football.”

Credit for the Maroon Devils' defensive success must go to first-year defensive coordinator David Napert. Most recently the head coach at Cherokee (2019-22), Napert has more than 30 years of experience coaching high school football.

“Just having that knowledge to be able to pour into our kids defensively has been really, really big for our success," Holt said.

Holt said a key to the defense under Napert has been its physicality.

“We like to encourage our guys to really attack the football, fly to the football and be very aggressive,” Holt said.

Senior free safety Joshua Collins said he has been most impressed with Napert’s attention to detail.

“He just prepares you for every single thing,” he said. “And he worries about every single thing. And you don’t forget about anything.”

Key players for Swain County's defense

Collins and defensive tackle Nse Uffort have been two of the Maroon Devils' biggest stars on that side of the ball.

Collins leads the team in tackles with 71 while adding 14.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Uffort is second on the team in tackles with 61 to go with 10.5 tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Uffort said Collins provides a lot of motivation.

“He’s a senior, so this means a lot to him,” Uffort said. “And then me being a junior, I want to play for him and all these other seniors that only have one more shot.”

The Maroon Devils take a lot of pride in stopping the run, which is vital when playing in the Smoky Mountain Conference. The defense gives up an average of 87 rushing yards per game.

Stopping Robbinsville star RB Cuttler Adams

The defense will have the difficult task of trying to slow down Adams for the second time this season. His 117 rushing yards in Week 11 was the third-fewest he has had in a game all season.

“If you can get there and make the tackle, that’s gonna limit what he can do,” Holt said. “But if you don’t make a tackle, he’ll break one and go to the house on you.”

In Swain County’s 3-4 defense, Uffort, Grady Lewis and LD Lequire are its three defensive linemen.

“All three of those guys have done a great job up front,” Holt said. “Just requiring double-teams and keeping our linebackers free.”

Holt believes the outcome of the game will be decided by only a handful of plays.

“The team that probably makes the least amount of mistakes, is the most disciplined and probably is the most physical team in that game will probably be the winner,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: How Swain County football can upend Robbinsville in state playoffs