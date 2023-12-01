'The swagger has returned': Our Big 12 title game staff picks for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Texas will close out its 27 years in the Big 12 by trying to win only its fourth title and its first since 2009 in Saturday's conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Will the Longhorns (11-1) handle underdog Oklahoma State (9-3) and stay in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff?

Our college coverage staff who'll be at the game Saturday made our picks:

The Texas Longhorns carry the No. 7 ranking in the CFP poll heading into this weekend, their last chance to impress the selection committee before Sunday's bowl announcements. Texas is favored over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game by 15.5 points.

Kirk Bohls: Texas ain't done yet

Texas hasn't come this far to not complete the job at hand. The swagger has returned, and so will a championship, the Longhorns' first since 2009. Ollie Gordon II may break a long one or two, but the defense will mostly keep him in check and harass Alan Bowman all day. Texas, 38-24.

Danny Davis: Bye bye, Big 12

Texas fans have had a few reasons to celebrate over the last decade or so. The 2019 Sugar Bowl. The double-overtime win over Notre Dame in 2016. Making a statement at Alabama earlier this year. But on Saturday, expect to hear the loudest cheers from UT fans since 2009 as the Longhorns bid farewell to the Big 12 with a resounding win.

Cedric Golden: it'll come down to D

The Longhorns aren’t about to let the Cowboys spoil their greatest title opportunity to make a true national statement after 13 seasons. The defense will do its job and Texas’ balance will shine through. Texas, 38-24.

Thomas Jones: Fear the Mullet? Nah

Oklahoma State's run-first offense plays into the Longhorns' defensive strength, but can Cowboys coach Mike Gundy pull out more mullet magic in Texas' conference farewell? Texas, 37-13.

