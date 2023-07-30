Swagger of Bucs secondary hasn’t diminished, though takeaway total has

TAMPA — The swagger periodically manifested itself, even if a breeze didn’t. On the type of sweltering morning that challenges one’s fortitude, they jumped routes, deflected spirals, even crowed from time to time.

Not good enough, Bucs coach Todd Bowles indicated afterward. It can’t be sufficient to merely disrupt an offensive drive; the Bucs cornerbacks and safeties must kill it. It’s what “Grave Diggers” do.

Or did, once upon a time.

“We’ve just got to learn how to catch them,” Bowles said following day 4 of training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. “We knock down more balls than we catch. We’ve got to be able to get turnovers this year. We can’t knock them down.”

Three seasons after a mesmerizing playoff performance — seven interceptions in four games — that spawned a necrotic nickname (and even a line of T-shirts), the Bucs’ secondary now finds itself trying to recapture its larcenous tendency. A solid corps of the original “Grave Diggers” remains, including cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and even inside linebacker Devin White (who had two of those 2020 playoff picks).

“The swag is still there, for sure,” Winfield said Sunday. “We’ve still got pretty much the same base of a secondary, so I would say it’s still there.”

But the interception total certainly isn’t.

After tying for eighth in the NFL with 17 picks in 2021, Tampa Bay managed only 10 last season, tying for 24th. Generally, the pass rush did its part with 45 sacks (tied for seventh in the league) and steady quarterback pressure (on nearly 22% of dropbacks, which ranked in the NFL’s middle of the pack).

But its interception total was the franchise’s lowest since 2018.

“That’s the biggest thing, man. I’m really trying to push for that,” said Davis, who had at least three breakups (but no picks) Sunday. “I’ve got to look at the film, and if I’m a step closer that’s an interception rather than a (pass breakup), which is what we need this year, from me especially. And that’s what my focus is.”

Perhaps some re-signings, replenishments and a rookie free agent or two, also can help resolve things.

In March, almost a year to the day after signing Davis (two picks over the last two seasons) to a three-year, $45 million deal, the Bucs re-signed Dean (four years, $52 million) after the Cocoa native posted the 10th-best overall defensive grade among NFL corners last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The team also signed veteran free-agent safety Ryan Neal, who graded fourth at his position (per Pro Football Focus) with the Seahawks in 2022.

“Ryan is very smart,” Bowles said. “Obviously, him and Winfield have got this bond together (where) they’ve been watching film and understanding each other disguise-wise, which is very good for both safeties to do.”

Meantime, the Bucs are counting on second-year speedster Zyon McCollum to make noticeable strides at nickel corner after an injury-besieged rookie year, allowing Winfield to remain at his natural free-safety spot.

“(McCollum’s) a mature guy,” cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross said. “He’s more focused, he understands the requirements of his position now, so we’re looking for big things from him.”

Yet for now, national respect has dissipated with the interception output. Three weeks after proclaiming that the pundits who no longer deem Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender are in for a “rude awakening,” Davis essentially doubled down on that declaration Sunday.

It’s what “Grave Diggers” do.

“The (forecasters) are never right, first and foremost, and then they’re like, far off from being accurate,” Davis said.

“But we definitely feel that chip on our shoulder, and we definitely feel as if we’ve got to prove ourselves, but we know we’ve got the guys to do it. We’ve got playmakers on both sides of the ball, and if we play together and we understand that we can feed off each other, we’re going to win ball games and we’re going to be back on the same road that we’ve been on the last couple of years.”

