Who is SWAC? Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M football conference title prediction, notes.

Postseason football is back at Bragg Memorial Stadium for the first time since 1998.

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll's fifth-ranked Florida A&M Rattlers hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers for the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship.

A SWAC title win clinches a spot to Dec. 16's HBCU Celebration Bowl versus Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champions Howard.

The Rattlers (10-1) are coached Willie Simmons, in his sixth year with the team. Simmons has a 64-24 all-time record and 43-13 with FAMU. The Rattlers last played and beat Bethune-Cookman 24-7 in Week 12's Florida Classic for their ninth straight win this season.

The Panthers (6-5) are led by second-year head coach Bubba McDowell. McDowell is 12-10 at PVAMU, which beat Alabama State 21-14 for its third consecutive win.

FAMU and PVAMU met earlier this season in Week 9, when the Rattlers thwarted the Panthers 45-7. The Rattlers own the all-time record advantage over the Panthers 5-2.

However, today's matchup will really determine "Who is SWAC," a phrase popularized stemming from last year's feud between Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

Players to watch: Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the Bethune Cookman Wildcats 17-0 at halftime of the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

FAMU Rattlers

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa: 57 completion percentage, 2,416 yards, 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions

Running Back Terrell Jennings: 84 rushes for 492 yards, seven touchdowns

Linebacker Isaiah Major: 94 tackles (11.5 for loss), two sacks, one interception

PVAMU Panthers

Quarterback Trazon Connley: 55 completion percentage, 1,972 yards, nine touchdowns, nine interceptions

Offensive Lineman Eric Dunn: Helped team average a SWAC-fourth 158.3 rushing yards per game

Linebacker Keyshawn Johnson: 79 tackles (five for loss), two quarterback hurries

"Quote It": Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

Prairie View head coach Bubba McDowell against Alabama State during their game at Hornet Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday September 24, 2022.

Willie Simmons, FAMU: "We know what's at stake. Whatever happened in the past — none of those things matter it comes to championship football. We have to prepare ourselves to come in and play our best game to achieve our ultimate goal."

Bubba McDowell, PVAMU: "The challenge is on us. We're peaking at the right time and have to stay on that same path. We have to disperse our energy for four quarters of football. We're trying to go out there and win a game, a SWAC Championship."

Score Prediction: Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the Bethune Cookman Wildcats 17-0 at halftime of the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

It’s a whole new ball game.

The Rattlers won’t beat the Panthers by 38 points again.

But FAMU will still prevail and hoist its first SWAC Championship trophy since joining the league in 2021.

FAMU 32, PVAMU 17

Weekly Readings: Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

'In the middle of a historic run': FAMU football writing next chapter in SWAC Championship

Trophies and Plaques: FAMU leads SWAC football, tallies most postseason honors ahead of conference title game

DUUUVALLL: FAMU football running back Terrell Jennings goes 'Beast Mode' to reascend on depth chart

Capital City Football: Florida A&M, Florida State chasing history in conference championship games

Bring your raincoats: What's the weather forecast for FSU and FAMU football, Seminole soccer championships?

A victory 25 years in the making: FAMU welcomes postseason football back to Bragg Stadium

How to Watch Florida A&M (10-1) vs. Prairie View A&M (6-5) SWAC Championship Game

Florida A&M defensive backs Jalen Glaze (left) and Lovie Jenkins celebrates Glaze's first college interception against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium

Streaming: ESPN2

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: No. 5 Rattlers host Prairie View for SWAC title | Preview