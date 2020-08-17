SWAC's schedule release gives us a glimpse at what spring college football could look like across the country

The SWAC now has a spring football schedule.

The FCS conference announced earlier this summer that it wouldn’t play football in the fall. Monday, the SWAC became the first conference to release its spring football schedule.

Each team in the conference will play six conference games and can play a nonconference game if it wants. The nine-week season begins on Feb. 27 and gives teams the opportunity for two bye weeks if they choose to play that noncon game. The week of March 13 is a bye week for every team because of the SWAC basketball tournaments.

The SWAC title game is tentatively scheduled for May 1.

“The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Sports Administrators Committee, COVID-19 Advisory Committee, along with our fall sports scheduling groups have worked tirelessly over recent months to get to the point where we are able to announce a significant part of the rescheduling of our fall sports,” SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said in a statement.

“Collectively as a conference, we look forward to continuing on the path to a safe return to competition that we know all of our student-athletes, team staff, institutional administrators and supporters would like to see in the coming months. This schedule allows the needed flexibility for any additional adjustments that will need to be made once the NCAA releases its revised spring calendar. Clearly our plans in regards to the safe return to competition within our league will ultimately be dictated by the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the respective regions of our member institutions.”

You can view the entire SWAC schedule here.

SWAC teams will play four division games and two games against teams in the opposite division. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shortened season the norm?

A six- or seven-game season would give SWAC teams the opportunity to play a season as close to normal as possible in the fall of 2021 if the coronavirus pandemic is under control by then. And the SWAC’s decision to have a shortened season in the spring could be a model that other conferences follow as they make their fall schedules.

The biggest question for conferences like the Big Ten, Pac-12, MWC, MAC and other FCS entities is how a spring season would be structured and how it could potentially impact the 2021 fall season. Asking teams to play 10 games in the spring and come back and play a regular 12-game schedule in the fall seems incredibly unrealistic. After all, these are amateur athletes.

If a conference went with an eight-game schedule in the spring and then a 10-game schedule in the fall, its teams would play 18 games in a calendar year. While that’s still more than normal, it could be worked out to not be that much of an increase in practice time given a typical spring football schedule. That dual-shortened season idea is included in Purdue coach Jeff Brohm’s pitch for what a Big Ten spring season could look like.

The bye week for the conference basketball tournaments is also a novel idea and something we could endorse all spring-playing conferences to implement. College basketball is at a major risk of being overshadowed this school year and not playing any football games during conference tournament weeks would make those tournaments — many of which were canceled in 2019 as the pandemic began in the United States in March — even bigger events.

