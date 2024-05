[Getty Images]

One of the candidates reportedly in the running to be Sunderland's next head coach, Bo Svensson is the number one target for Union Berlin.

According to German media, Svensson is the top choice for the Bundesliga side to be their next boss. The club narrowly avoided the German league's relegation play-offs this season.

The Danish coach previously managed Mainz and has been linked with the Union Berlin job before.