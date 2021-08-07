SUV crashes into pizza shop

Aug. 7—NORTH ANDOVER — No injuries were reported after an SUV driven by an 83-year-old woman crashed into Captain Pizza around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to North Andover police Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds.

The Turnpike Street business was closed at the time, cutting down on any potential injuries, Foulds said.

An odor of gas in the plaza led to the area being evacuated while firefighters and Eversource responded, Foulds said. Nearby businesses, including Dunkin' and a Chinese restaurant, later opened without incident.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Foulds.

The woman and the 74-year-old female riding with her were unharmed, Foulds said, other than being "shaken up."

No charges are pending at this time.