SUU football program violated NCAA rules, coach suspended for one game

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Southern Utah University football program has been hit with a fine, probation and sanctions after the NCAA found the program had made tampering violations.

Under the sanctions of the violation, both Southern Utah University and SUU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald were placed on probation. The school was fined $5,000 and is unable to participate in recruiting for two weeks in 2024. Fitzgerald was also hit with a suspension for one regular-season game, which he already served.

According to the NCAA, SUU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald had contacted two different student-athletes from other schools who had not entered the NCAA Transfer Portal — a database of players that coaches and schools can use to recruit players without first obtaining permission.

As per NCAA rules, an athletics department cannot make contact with a student-athlete of another NCAA school “without first obtaining authorization through the notification of the transfer process.”

NCAA enforcement staff said Fitzgerald had a 17-minute phone call with a student-athlete from another school in April 2023. Four days after the phone call, the student entered the transfer portal and committed to transferring to Southern Utah University. Fitzgerald reported that he had spoken to the student about the football program and the school’s academic reputation.

In another violation, Fitzgerald sent two text messages to another student-athlete asking for game footage. The student-athlete told Fitzgerald he wasn’t interested in transferring and was not listed in the portal. He told NCAA enforcement staff he was surprised by the texts and was not sure how Fitzgerald got his number.

SUU sent the following statement to ABC4.com:

Southern Utah University remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity within its athletics programs. SUU cooperated with the NCAA throughout this process and remains dedicated to the principles and values of sportsmanship within athletics. Southern Utah University

According to the NCAA, Southern Utah University and Fitzgerald agreed with enforcement staff that he had broken tampering rules, placing the blame both on the coach and Southern Utah University athletics.

“The institution failed to have a process in place to accurately certify the eligibility of transfer student-athletes utilizing the one-time transfer exception,” the NCAA report read. “The institution did not require the head football coach to certify that athletics staff members did not communicate or make contact with each transferring student-athlete without obtaining authorization through the notification of the transfer process.”

In addition to the aforementioned penalties, Fitzgerald was also placed on a two-year “show-cause” order. NCAA said during the order, an “employing member school” will impose a two-week off-campus recruiting ban for Fitzgerald, including one week during the spring transfer window. Fitzgerald will also be suspended from all recruiting communications for one week during the 2025 transfer window.

