Sutton's predictions: Wolves v Bournemouth

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this week's matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, he takes on actor Zack Morris, star of new thriller film Jericho Ridge.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is a big game for Wolves manager Gary O'Neil, who again will be desperate to beat the side who sacked him in the summer.

Wolves won when they met on the south coast in October but back then Bournemouth had not got going under new boss Andoni Iraola, and were still waiting for their first league win.

This time it is Wolves who are short of form, and they have not won any of their five league games since being knocked out of the FA Cup by Coventry.

The Cherries have not won in three games either but their performances have still been pretty solid and I can see them getting something here - this game has got a draw written all over it.

Morris' prediction: 0-2

