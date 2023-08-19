Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Chelsea

Chris Sutton will be making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of rivals. Next up is DJ, producer and Newcastle fan Anish Kumar.

Sutton's Predictions with Anish Kumar

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I really feel for West Ham boss David Moyes because of the way the Hammers have gone about their transfer business this summer. Now there is the possibility of losing Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City too, which hardly helps.

Chelsea were very good in the second half against Liverpool last weekend and they will be even better if Moises Caicedo goes straight into their team, to partner Enzo Fernandez in the centre of midfield.

You can see what Mauricio Pochettino is trying to do with Chelsea and they are a better team, with better players, than West Ham. Even though they are still fitting together as a team, that will be reflected in the result.

It's putting the ball in the net that I think could still be Chelsea's biggest problem, especially in the short-term. Nicolas Jackson looks lively up front, but can he step up with the goals they need?

West Ham will sit in and counter, but I am backing Chelsea to have a little bit too much quality.

Anish's prediction: Chelsea will be an interesting watch this year with so many comings and goings. West Ham have had a difficult transfer window, losing Declan Rice and struggling to bring in players. 0-2

