Sutton's predictions: Sheff Utd v Tottenham

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend’s final games of the season, he takes on Gladiators star Legend.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

We have seen an angry Ange Postecoglou this week, and I totally get why. I really liked what he said before the Manchester City game about how he wants the club to win something, rather than just have bragging rights. If I'm a Spurs fan, that's what I want to hear.

He was bang on. He is trying to build a winning culture at Tottenham and clearly the mentality at the club does not align with his.

On the flip side, I do also understand the pettiness of the Tottenham fans who do not want Arsenal to win the title.

But it sounds like Postecoglou's anger is not just at some of the Spurs supporters who wanted their side to lose to City on Tuesday, but at some people inside the club too.

I admired Postecoglou when he was at Celtic, for the way he turned the club around as well as the football he played.

I still think he has over-achieved in his first season at Spurs because they lost Harry Kane just before it started, and the football has been excellent, but they have fallen away recently.

I am sure Postecoglou would accept it has been a disappointing end to the campaign, with five defeats in the past six games, even if they have had some difficult fixtures in that run, but all of this underlines that there are other issues at the club. I don't know what happens next - they either believe in him, or they don't.

He will be desperate to finish the season on a high, as will Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, whose side are already relegated, are bottom of the table with only three wins all season, and on a six-game losing streak. Even if the Blades do respond, I am still backing Spurs.

Legend's prediction: 0-0

I am absolutely disgusted by Tottenham fans. They deserve an absolute stinker here and I hope they get absolutely pummelled, then Ange comes out on the pitch with a microphone and announces his resignation there and then because he is sick of managing a club whose fans literally want them to lose. That's what I hope happens, and it would be the just outcome too.

