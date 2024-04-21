Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Liverpool

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on singer-songwriter and Arsenal fan Sam Tompkins.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

All three games between these teams this season have been close, and I am expecting more of the same on Sunday.

Liverpool won a thriller 4-3 at Anfield in the league, followed by a 2-1 home win in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. I was at Craven Cottage for the second leg, which ended up a 1-1 draw.

If Liverpool show any weaknesses at the weekend, Fulham are good enough to punish them.

Sam's prediction: 1-1

This is my rogue prediction of the weekend. I'm maybe a bit biased because I want Liverpool to drop more points so we can say "see you later, your title hopes are over" but Fulham are a good team. They have taken five points off us this season so they can do some damage here too.

Read the rest of their predictions here