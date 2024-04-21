Sutton's predictions: Everton v Nottingham Forest

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on singer-songwriter and Arsenal fan Sam Tompkins.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

This game could be dubbed 'the deduction derby' and it's hard to know what to expect from either team.

I had Everton down to get a draw at Chelsea last time out, so I was only six goals out.

The questions here are whether Sean Dyche's side are going to respond to that heavy defeat, and also whether Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be fit?

Without him, Everton do lack a bit of bite. Beto missed a chance from three yards out on Monday that reminded me of me, in the days when I played for Chelsea and was even missing when I was stood inside the goal.

Nottingham Forest are hardly in great form either, with one win in nine games, so the safest thing here would be to go for a draw.

I am not going to do that, though. It's a big game at the bottom and I think there will be a winner... and I am going for Everton to sneak it, on the basis that they will show some anger after losing 6-0.

Sam's prediction: 1-3

This weekend is like one big relegation scrap. There is something about Forest that makes me think they will win this - Morgan Gibbs-White is playing well.

Read the rest of their predictions here