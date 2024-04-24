Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests. For this week's matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, he takes on actor Zack Morris, star of new thriller film Jericho Ridge.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Crystal Palace will be buzzing off the back of their big win over West Ham on Sunday.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise sparkled again alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta up front and having those two back fit has been huge for new Eagles boss Oliver Glasner in terms of increasing his side's attacking threat.

Newcastle have found a bit of form recently too, but I fancy Palace to edge it. They look completely safe from relegation now so they can play with a bit of freedom, but Eze and Olise will make the difference.

Zack's prediction: 1-2

I'm going with Newcastle here, solely because I watched Alexander Isak destroy Tottenham in their last game. I mentioned flair earlier, and he has got that in abundance.

