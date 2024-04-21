Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v West Ham

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on singer-songwriter and Arsenal fan Sam Tompkins.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Who saw Crystal Palace beating Liverpool? Not me.

It is going to take until next season for Eagles boss Oliver Glasner to really make his mark, but a result like that is a good start.

I don't think it is a huge coincidence that the Eagles put in that performance when they had Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in the team together. They carry much more of a threat with both of them fit, and it changes my whole way of thinking when I am predicting Palace games.

Palace have a classy player in midfield too in Adam Wharton - I saw enough of him at my old club Blackburn to be impressed and I love the way he knits things together so effortlessly.

Wharton is not the fastest but the first three yards are in his head and he just sees things quicker than most people. He can still improve some aspects of his game but he has only just turned 20 and looks like a shrewd piece of business by the Eagles.

As for West Ham, well they have got an uphill struggle to stay in the Europa League on Thursday, and they have got a fight on their hands to qualify for Europe again next season.

There is the danger the Hammers' season could fizzle out, although I don't think it will.

Sam's prediction: 2-1

I've got to back Palace here. My girlfriend's mum is a huge Palace supporter and if I don't say they will win, I will never be allowed back in the family home. They have also just beaten Liverpool so their morale should quite high.

Read the rest of their predictions here