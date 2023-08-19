Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Everton

Chris Sutton will be making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of rivals. Next up is DJ, producer and Newcastle fan Anish Kumar.

Sutton's Predictions with Anish Kumar

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

A lot of people got very excited about Aston Villa this season after what we saw from them following Unai Emery's arrival - but injuries to Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings, and their heavy defeat at Newcastle, have taken the shine off things a little.

Everton have bigger problems, however. In many ways, it is the same old story in that they played well against Fulham but could not take their chances and ended up losing.

Nothing has changed, because so much depends on whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to lead the Toffees' attack in this game.

If he is, Everton have got a chance. Without him, they are in trouble because Neal Maupay's confidence looks shot to bits.

I don't think this will be straightforward for Villa by any means, but the fact that Everton can't score obviously helps them a lot.

Anish's prediction: I'm very excited to see Villa this year, with Diego Carlos back from injury, plus Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby joining what was already an amazing side. It's a shame that Buendia and Mings are injured, but they will still be too strong for an Everton team who don't seemed to have improved just yet. I still think Villa will shock a lot of people this year under Emery. 4-0

Find out what Sutton and Anish predicted for the rest of the weekend's action here