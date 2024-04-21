Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Bournemouth

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on singer-songwriter and Arsenal fan Sam Tompkins.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Aston Villa's battle with Tottenham for fourth place is one to keep an eye on and Unai Emery's side could take another big step towards Champions League qualification here.

Bournemouth drew 2-2 with Villa earlier in the season and I am expecting another close game this time but, after what they did to Arsenal last week, I cannot back against Villa.

Confidence must be through the roof for Unai Emery's side, and they have home advantage too. Bournemouth are a good team who have proved me wrong this season, but Villa will create enough chances to win.

Sam's prediction: 3-0

Dominic Solanke is class for Bournemouth - what a striker he is - but Villa are winning this and I can see them getting a top-four finish too.

