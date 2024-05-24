Sutton sign free-agent forward De Silva

Dillon De Silva has 14 international caps for Sri Lanka [Getty Images]

Sutton United have signed free agent Dillon De Silva on a permanent contract.

The 22-year-old Sri Lanka international was most recently at Wealdstone.

Forward De Silva scored two goals in eight appearances for the Stones, who had been in negotiations with the player over extending his short-term contract.

Sutton were relegated from League Two this season, while Wealdstone finished the 16th in the National League.

"I'm really excited by Dillon's arrival. Our new recruitment process flagged Dillon towards the end of the season and we monitored him and saw exactly what the data had given us," Sutton manager Steve Morison told the club's website.

Born in London, De Silva came through the academy at Queens Park Rangers but never made a senior appearance for the Hoops.

A loan spell at Torquay United was made permanent last year, where he scored five goals in 41 appearances.

He has won 14 caps for Sri Lanka and scored twice.