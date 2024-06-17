Sutton to remain Crystal Palace’s home venue for debut WSL season

Crystal Palace will continue to play their home matches at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium next season.

The Eagles announced the news via a post on their official club website this afternoon.

Following the club’s promotion to the Barclays Women’s Super League in April, some fans thought that Crystal Palace may switch home venues for next season, however, The Eagles are planning to continue to grow the profile of their women’s team in Sutton.

The VBS Community Stadium pitch came in for criticism at times this season, particularly when the bad weather hit in the second half of the campaign. Crystal Palace are working closely with Sutton United to eliminate the pitch problems with a new hybrid playing surface set to be installed over the summer. The South Londoners are confident that the VBS Community Stadium will be a fitting venue to host Barclays Women’s Super League football in 2024/2025.

As they have done in previous seasons, Crystal Palace are expected to move some of their games to Selhurst Park as they look to continue to build support at their traditional home. The Eagles broke their attendance record on a couple of occasions in SE25 this season.

Current Crystal Palace Women season ticket holders have a priority window until 5.30pm this evening to purchase their tickets for next season. Once that window has passed, season tickets will go on public sale.