Sutton rejoins Steelers after Lions release

Cameron Sutton played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2017 to 2022 [Getty Images]

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old was released by the Lions in March, a day after police in Florida said they were searching for him following domestic violence allegations.

Sutton entered a pretrial diversion programme in April after handing himself into police and his charges were reduced to misdemeanour battery.

He rejoins the Steelers, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Sutton played for Pittsburgh between 2017 and 2022, before he joined the Lions on a three-year deal worth $33m (£25.8m).

He started all 17 regular-season games with the Lions last season, completing 65 tackles, an interception, one forced fumble and defended six passes, and three play-off games.