Sutton agrees new Harrogate contract

Levi Sutton has signed sign a new one-year contract with Harrogate Town.

The midfielder was a regular for the Sulphurites last season, playing 39 times after joining the club from Bradford City.

The new deal for the 27-year-old comes a fortnight after Harrogate agreed new contracts for midfielder Stephen Dooley and striker Sam Folarin.

Head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry told the club website: “Since arriving at the club he’s been an important and a reliable player for us, he gives us energy, pace and bite in the middle of the park."