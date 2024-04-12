Sutter stays in MaxPreps top-20 with Colusa showdown looming: Huskies, RedHawks to play nonleague showdown April 29 at Bryant Field

Apr. 11—While it suffered recent adversity last week out of the area, the Sutter Union High baseball team remained tops in the Yuba-Sutter region in the MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section full weekly rankings, listed at No. 18 on Thursday.

The Huskies remain No. 1 in the Pioneer Valley League at 5-0 heading into a road battle at SJS No. 33 Wheatland to round out the week's slate. Overall, Sutter is 14-3-1 with nine games left before the postseason begins on May 8 at home sites. Of course for the reigning Northern California regional champions, one of its last remaining noteworthy games could be a nonleague battle against Colusa, champions of the Northern Section in Division IV the last two years. To date, Colusa (14-3) is ranked No. 3 in the NSCIF full poll ahead of upper division powers Chico and Pleasant Valley. The area's two small school powers are set to meet at 6:45 p.m. April 29 at Bryant Field in Marysville in an event set up through the help of the Highlands Community Charter School and Marysville Drakes front office.

Sutter is 9-4-1 against Colusa since 2006 with the last meeting ending in a 4-4 tie in May 2023.

Up next for Eric Lay and Colusa is a home date today with Durham in a Sac Valley League contest at 4 p.m. The RedHawks look to go to 8-0 in league with six games left.

MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does our staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings.

The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking. However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents) and strength of schedule. For example, a team's ranking is hurt more by losing to a team that is ranked below them than a team ranked ahead, MaxPreps stated.

Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported on the team's MaxPreps page.

Movement indicates the up or down movement within the rankings when compared to our previously published rankings. For any additional help with the rankings please email https://support.maxpreps.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.

As for Sutter, it continues to lead the PVL by percentage points over Wheatland while Bear River and Twelve Bridges sit in the third- and fourth playoff-allowed spots as of Thursday.

Yuba City (10-9, 5-5 CVC) is currently in fourth in the CVC — percentage points outside the permitted three postseason automatic berths allowed by the SJS this year. The Honkers are in the middle of a league series with No. 12 Woodcreek, led in part by three players committed to D-I programs including one slated for 2021 College World Series champion Mississippi State. Conner Barth, decommitted from Oregon State to head to Starkville next year., according to a report from 247 sports.

Yuba City, ranked 34th in the section, wraps up its series with Woodcreek today on the road before opening up a three-game set with No. 10 Bella Vista at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Winship Field.

