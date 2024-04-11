Sutter softball is one of three unbeaten teams in state's top-30

Apr. 10—The Sutter Union High softball team is more than halfway through its regular season schedule and has yet to be beaten in 15 contests.

The Huskies improved to 15-0 Tuesday (7-0 in the Pioneer Valley League) after senior Boise State signee Olivia Bauer fired a perfect game to take down Twelve Bridges, 9-0 in a PVL contest at Sutter Union High School.

Coming into the matchup, Sutter had vaulted atop the Sac-Joaquin Section full rankings and into the top-30 in the MaxPreps state rankings as one of three unbeaten teams in California's top-30. This week, Sutter sits at No. 28 trailing Rio Mesa of Oxnard and 7-0 Benicia in rating. The other unbeaten team, Saint Francis, is the top-ranked team (No. 2 nationally) in MaxPreps state weekly rankings published each Monday throughout the Golden State.

MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does our staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings.

The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking. However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents) and strength of schedule. For example, a team's ranking is hurt more by losing to a team that is ranked below them than a team ranked ahead, MaxPreps stated.

Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported on the team's MaxPreps page.

Movement indicates the up or down movement within the rankings when compared to our previously published rankings.

In the SJS, Sutter leads Tracy, Central Catholic and Oak Ridge in that order coming into this week.

Among Yuba-Sutter softball teams, Yuba City is second at No. 23 in the section's full rankings — a two-position improvement from last week. The Honkers (12-5, 3-1 Capital Valley Conference) are second in the league trailing No. 17 Bella Vista (10-2, 2-0) on percentage points.

Yuba City, which was beaten by Bella Vista, 12-7 on Tuesday, looks to avenge its only loss in the CVC on May 2 when it travels to Fair Oaks to complete the CVC home-and-home with the Broncos. The playoffs are scheduled to begin 12 days after Yuba City and Bella Vista lock horns for a second time. Divisions I-IV and D-V-VII open on May 14 at home sites. The CVC will be allowed four teams, the PVL three, according to this year's section bylaws.

To date, Yuba City would be joined by Bella Vista, Roseville and Inderkum in the postseason, while Sutter, right now, leads the PVL trio that includes second place Wheatland (11-4, 6-1) and Twelve Bridges (7-5, 4-2).

Marysville sits sixth in the eight-team league at (3-10, 2-4).

Northern Section poll

East Nicolaus, behind first-year head coach Dustin Massey, is in a familiar spot in softball, and that's among the section's best. This week, the Spartans (9-2, 6-0 Sac Valley League) are No. 3 behind No. 1 Pleasant Valley and second-ranked University Prep. 13-0 Colusa comes in at No. 4. Colusa opens its series with league foe East Nicolaus at 4 p.m. on April 23. Two days later, Colusa is in south Sutter County to battle the Spartans on the road.

Baseball's area leaders will be featured on Friday.