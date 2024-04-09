Sutter Health Park won’t be the first Minor League ballpark the A’s have played at

(FOX40.COM) — The Athletics will temporarily call Sutter Health Park home for at least three seasons as the franchise awaits its planned move to Las Vegas.

The A’s will play at the West Sacramento ballpark from 2025 to 2027 with an option to play for a fourth season.

In the team’s over a century-long history, West Sacramento will be the franchise’s fourth city.

Sutter Health Park serves as the home for the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A Minor League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Compared to the 63,000-seat Oakland Coliseum, the capacity and available parking is vastly different than the Minor League ballpark.

According to Visit Sacramento, Sutter Health Park’s capacity is 15,000 people with additional standing space of around 3,000 between different dining and bar options.

With Sutter Health Park set to host the MLB team, it won’t be the first time the A’s have played regular season games in a Minor League ballpark.

A’s forced to play elsewhere

Years before the A’s planned move to Las Vegas, the team temporarily called the city home in the mid-90s’.

The Oakland Coliseum was undergoing renovations as part of an agreement for the Raiders to return to Oakland from Los Angeles. Construction wasn’t completed in time for the start of the 1996 baseball season and the A’s had to find somewhere to host games.

The A’s accepted an offer to play at Cashman Field in Las Vegas where they played their first six games of the season at Cashman Field. At the time, the 9,334-seat ballpark served as the home for the Las Vegas Stars, the top Minor League team for the San Diego Padres, according to MLB.com.

In the six-game homestand, the A’s went 2-4 and allowed six runs in five of the six contests, according to Baseball Reference.

Mark McGwire was the A’s main draw during the time, crushing both a franchise and league-high 52 home runs in 1996. Jason Giambi was also on the 1996 A’s squad.

The 1996 season would be the final full year where McGwire played for the A’s, as he would get traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1997.

