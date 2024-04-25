Sutter collects 14th run-rule win, improves to 19-0 overall; Yuba City is a game out of lead in CVC standings

Apr. 24—Morgan Heggstrom had three hits, Madison Schamanski a home run as the Sutter Union High softball team won its 14th run-rule contest Tuesday over Bear River, 10-0, to improve to 19-0 on the year and 11-0 in the Pioneer Valley League.

The Huskies remained No. 3 in the Sac-Joaquin Section full rankings trailing top-ranked Whitney and No. 2 Tracy in this week's rankings published each Monday through the season.

MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does our staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings.

The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking. However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents) and strength of schedule. For example, a team's ranking is hurt more by losing to a team that is ranked below them than a team ranked ahead, MaxPreps stated.

Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported on the team's MaxPreps page.

Movement indicates the up or down movement within the rankings when compared to our previously published rankings. For any additional help with the rankings please email https://support.maxpreps.com/hc/en-us/requests/new. Stefanie Danna's squad is at least three games up with three league PVL contests left starting today when Sutter hosts Lindhurst at 4 p.m., followed by trips to Marysville and Twelve Bridges next week to round out the PVL season. The league is sanctioned for four fourth playoffs berths according to the section. In fourth right now is Bear River (7-4) — a game back of Twelve Bridges for third.

Wheatland, in second at 7-2 in league, hosts Marysville today, heads to Lindhurst on Tuesday and returns home for Senior Day to take on Bear River on May 2.

SJS playoffs for all divisions open on May 14 at various home sites.

In the Capital Valley Conference, Yuba City (14-7, 5-3 CVC), is a game back of first in the league and No. 27 in the section as of Monday. The Honkers were 23rd last week.

Yuba City, in search of its first league title since 2018-19, completes the CVC season at River Valley (7-11, 2-6 CVC) today, in Fair Oaks against Bella Vista on May 2 at Roseville May 7 and home against Inderkum for Senior Day on May 9.

The top-3 in the CVC this week are Bella Vista, Yuba City and Roseville.

Northern Section

Colusa (16-2) dropped its first two games of the season and fell to No. 6 in this week's poll, while East Nicolaus (14-3) slipped one spot to four. The Spartans remain unbeaten in the Sac Valley League entering a battle at the league second-place team, Colusa, today at 4 p.m. East Nicolaus is in Yuba County Friday to take on Marysville (5-14, 3-7 PVL) in a cross-section matchup.

The NSCIF opt-out date for the playoffs is May 8 with the seed meeting set for May 10, according to the section.

To purchase tickets for next month's playoffs visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS and https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS.