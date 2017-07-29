Suter's strong outing lifts Brewers past Cubs 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina hugs relief pitcher Corey Knebel after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, July 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Brent Suter tossed seven scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewer slipped past the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Friday night to move within one-half game of first place in the National League Central.

Suter (2-1) limited the Cubs to four hits. He struck out five and walked one in a career-long outing.

Milwaukee pushed across a run in the second on Manny Pina's run-scoring groundout.

In the fourth, Hernan Perez led off with a sharp grounder to the right side that Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo fielded cleanly. Rizzo was slow to get to his feet, however, and his feed to Jose Quintana covering the base was late. Initially called out, Perez was awarded first after a brief review.

Perez later scored on a fielder's choice.

Javier Baez's solo homer with one out in the eighth off newly acquired reliever Anthony Swarzak cut the lead to 2-1.

Quintana gave up four hits and two runs in six innings.

Corey Knebel notched his 18th save in 23 attempts, striking out pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber with the tying run on third.

The Brewers appeared poised to extend the lead in the third off Quintana (6-9). Domingo Santana led off with a liner to center that Albert Almora dropped for a two-base error. Ryan Braun followed with a deep drive to right. Jason Heyward reached above the fence to rob Braun of a homer. Braun stared toward Heyward, shaking his head in disbelief.

Quintana, making his third start with the Cubs after being acquired in a trade with the White Sox on July 13, gave up four hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out six and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Schwarber, who has been dealing with a stiff back, didn't start but manager Joe Maddon said the decision wasn't based on Schwarber's health. ''It had been bothering him for a couple days, but it didn't bother him yesterday,'' Maddon said. ''And today's lineup was generated prior to yesterday's game.''

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (left oblique strain) is scheduled to pitch a bullpen session on Saturday, manager Craig Counsell said. The Brewers are hoping to have Anderson, who has been out since late June, return to the rotation by the second half of August. . Jon Jay's bunt attempt in the sixth bounced off the plate and struck Pina near the throat. Pina remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-3) will make his second start after a seven-week stint on the disabled list with right hand tendinitis. He is 4-1 with a 2.52 ERA in six career starts at Miller Park.

Brewers: Junior Guerra (1-4) is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs, both coming last season in Milwaukee.

