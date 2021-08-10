This Sustainable Online Grocery Has Everything I Need, From Organic Laundry Detergent to Baking Supplies

These days, there are more ways to shop for groceries and household essentials online than ever before. Of course, the best way to sustain and support your community is to shop the small businesses in your area. But if your schedule is filling up in the wake of office openings or you're ready to make an even greater impact (we're talking global), I recommend making the switch to Hive.

Sorting through Hive's categories, from skin care to canned goods, reminds me of walking the aisles of my local co-op. I can almost smell the essential oils and freshly ground organic almond butter as I click and scroll. My favorite thing about those local brick-and-mortar health food stores is how carefully they consider the brands they put up on their shelves, and since I've been shopping online more in the past year, I've turned to Hive to sustainably shop my favorite brands and discover new ones doing awesome things.

Many of the brands Hive partners with are hard to find outside of their respective regions. For example, since moving to Brooklyn from Hawaii a few years ago, I hadn't come across Little Hands Hawaii, the islands' only local-made, plastic-free sun care brand—until Hive. I've also been able to discover Jacobsen Salt Co., which produces state-specific honey in support of Northwest honeybee populations, and Portland Pet Food Company, the only pet brand to craft 100 percent human-grade pet treats and meals made in the U.S.

Hive goes a step further, making explorative shopping even easier with curated collections and pre-made bundles. I can stock up on camping essentials like Dr Bronner's Magic Balm and Cure Hydration Packets in the Sustainable Summer collection. If I'm planning a beach day, I can grab BjornQuorn Popcorn and Pulp Pantry Jalapeño Lime Veggie Chips from the Beach Bag Stock Up collection. Hive also makes hosting a backyard cookout easy with its BBQ Stock Up collection, including Que Pasa Organic Tortilla Chips and Hlthpunk Vegan UFO Burger Sauce (a must-try!).

Alternatively, if I want to choose what to shop based on a brand's mission, I can scroll the partners page and read up. Or I can simply choose one of Hive's impressively inexpensive curated bundles (which sell out fast, so don't pass it up if you see one in stock!). Shipping to most U.S. states is free for purchases over $50 and just $5.95 for smaller orders, which only take a few days to arrive.

To buy: Hive Starter Kit, $69, hivebrands.com.

Something I find incredibly helpful is Hive's comprehensive recycling guide, which walks you through the process for those recyclable product jars and bags you're unsure what to do with. There's also a blog where you can find stories on sustainability, brand roundups to shop, and interviews with founders.

In short, Hive rocks. It's a good thing there's a give 20 percent, get $20 referral program, because I'm telling everyone I know about it.