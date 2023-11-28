Sustainable fuel flight is big step, but now it's Government's turn to match businesses' green ambitions

The first transatlantic flight by an airliner using pure sustainable aviation fuel departs from Heathrow on Tuesday (Alamy/PA)

As we approach the 120th anniversary of the Wright Brothers pioneering efforts, the first transatlantic flight powered by sustainable aviation fuels takes off from London Heathrow later this week bound for JFK in New York.

It’s another big moment. Not just for the aviation sector, but for jobs, the environment, growth and competitiveness across London and wider UK economy.

As an island nation we depend and thrive on our links with the rest of the world. Connectivity makes our capital tick. Unparalleled international links bring together the people, capital and ideas that make up the world’s most dynamic business centre. Similarly, global tourists contribute so much to our retail, hospitality and leisure sectors. And contrary to predictions, post-pandemic demand for international travel has proven to be remarkably robust: Heathrow alone welcomed almost 7 million passengers last month – higher than the equivalent period pre-pandemic – while Gatwick, Stansted and others are also seeing strong passenger numbers.

As we struggle to shake off the shackles of anaemic growth and flatlining productivity, the aviation sector stands out as one of the crown jewels in the UK economy. The brilliant British brands that lie behind this innovative, pioneering flight are testament to that. But day in, day out, the aviation sector and its wider supply chain is a major source of jobs and wealth creation for London and the UK.

At the same time, the climate change imperative emphasises the need to accelerate decarbonisation efforts right across the economy, including more challenging areas like aviation. Innovations like sustainable aviation fuels will make continuing to fly compatible with our net zero ambitions. This liquid fuel can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80% and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that SAF could contribute around 65% of the reduction in emissions needed by aviation to reach net-zero targets.

But the reality is that the rest of the world is stealing a march on us.

The Inflation Reduction Act in the United States has been a magnet for green investment, including offering direct subsidies to support the creation of a sustainable aviation fuels industry there. Europe too is raising its game.

So, what’s to be done about it?

First, the talent in the aviation industry and its supply chains will continue to lead the way on innovation. Not just on sustainable aviation fuels, but through modernisation plans for UK airspace that will lead to a 14% reduction in emissions. Or by embracing solar technologies to power airport operations in a sustainable way.

Second, the broader business community can be a catalyst. With employees, customers and investors stepping up their scrutiny of ESG credentials, demand is rising for sustainable corporate travel.

And third, the Government needs to step up to the plate. Clear and consistent targets and rules of the game on policy will help. But there’s no time to lose and it is imperative that they introduce a revenue certainty mechanism – which has been so successful in helping the UK lead the world in areas like offshore wind – to attract innovation, investment and jobs in sustainable aviation fuels to the UK.

So, as the first ever transatlantic flight powered by sustainable aviation fuels takes to the skies later this week, let’s celebrate the success - but also use it as a springboard for the UK to re-double its efforts. The sky really is the limit.

Matthew Fell is director of competitiveness at BusinessLDN