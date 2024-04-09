Sussex’s bid for opening Championship win cut short after floodlights were deemed too expensive

Club spokesperson said 'the use of floodlights in red-ball matches is not the way the game should be played' - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Sussex’s bid for victory in their opening County Championship match of the season was cut short because of bad light – after they opted against using floodlights over soaring energy costs.

Using floodlights at Hove costs the club a reported £550 a day and Sussex decided ahead of the campaign not to use them to save on their energy bill.

The decision sparked criticism from supporters as it cost them in their opening match against Northamptonshire. The visitors reached 170-9 in their second innings, a lead of just 63 runs, when umpires Paul Baldwin and Surendiran Shanmugam deemed conditions were too dark even for spinners to bowl.

Had Northamptonshire lost their final wicket quickly, Sussex might have needed in the region of six overs to chase down their target and record victory.

Play was called off just after 6pm on the fourth day, with off spinner Jack Carson and left-arm spinner James Coles operating in tandem at Hove.

“Ahead of each season the ECB asks each County whether they will use floodlights for County Championship matches and in previous seasons we have done so,” a Sussex spokesperson told Telegraph Sport.

“This season, the Club took the decision, in consultation with the players, Paul Farbrace and Operations team, that we would not use the floodlights for the 2024 season for several reasons, like many other Counties.

“Firstly, we believe red-ball cricket should absolutely be played under normal daylight conditions and the use of floodlights in this format is not the way the game should be played.

“The floodlights can only be used in very specific conditions where daylight is still the brightest source of light, which means they rarely extend the hours of play.

“The Club believes the game can work together to find other solutions to ensuring maximum overs are played in optimal daylight conditions, such as grounds and umpires having the flexibility to start games earlier, where possible.”

England’s Ollie Robinson, playing the first game of a season that he has declared “make or break” after a series of injury problems, took 2-19 from 10overs in Northants’ second innings, backing up his 2-67 in the first innings.

West Indies quick Jayden Seales, who is expected to feature in the Test series against England in July, took 2-32 to follow on from his 4-86 in the first innings. Spin twins Carson and Coles shared five second innings wickets, but the final Northants pair remained unbeaten for 4.4 overs together before bad light ended the game.

Despite failing to close out victory, Sussex still took 15 out of a maximum possible 24 points from their opening fixture. After the first round of Championship fixtures Sussex sit top of Division Two. The club are bidding to return to Division One for the first time since 2015.

Sussex added: “The type of floodlights we operate at The 1st Central County Ground mean that once they have been switched on and are required to be turned off again, it can take 30 minutes before they can be utilised again,” the Sussex spokesperson added.



“Therefore, when analysing the high cost of operating the floodlights for sustained periods of time during the day in relation to the minimal amount of overs saved, the Club felt the right decision was not to operate them this season.



“The Club will review the decision once again after the 2024 season.”

