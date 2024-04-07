Susquehannock stays undefeated with rout of Cumberland Valley

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehannock girls lacrosse looks like a powerhouse in District III 2A so far this season.

The Warriors were 6-0 heading into a road matchup at Cumberland Valley, and they only solidified their place atop the 2A power rankings. Isabella Vogel put on a show as Susquehannock jumped out to a 9-0 halftime lead on their way to a dominant 11-3 win.

Susquehannock returns home to host Spring Grove Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Cumberland Valley visits Carlisle Tuesday at 4:30.

