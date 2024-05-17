Susquehanna University baseball coach no longer with team after officer assaulted

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Susquehanna University volunteer assistant baseball coach is no longer with the team after allegedly assaulting a police officer at the baseball field.

According to charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove, Troopers responded to the Susquehanna University baseball field around 7:30 p.m. May 7 to assist a Selinsgrove Borough officer with a “combative” individual.

State Police say they found Sadler Rogers wearing a Susquehanna University baseball uniform with two Taser darts in his body. The Selinsgrove Borough officer told State Police she’d been dispatched for an impaired male and saw Rogers fleeing university public safety while wearing his baseball uniform.

The officer said she located Rogers near the baseball field and he accessed the dugout while smelling of alcohol. Inside the dugout, the officer reported telling Rogers to stop walking away and attempted to detain him.

At that time, the officer said Rogers rapidly struck her in the face and chin area with his elbow, causing her to have a swollen right cheek, jaw, and chin.

Rogers then left the dugout, walked down the third base line, and ignored verbal commands before the officer said she deployed a Taser device.

State Police say Rogers had been at the baseball field in his capacity as a volunteer assistant baseball coach and had fled Susquehanna University Public Safety after “an altercation took place where staff were attempting to treat him after falling at the field earlier.”

Susquehanna University says Rogers is no longer associated with the team.

Rogers, of Lewisburg, is facing charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting.

Rogers posted $10,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 20.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.