Susquehanna Art Society's annual show debuts Tuesday in Sunbury

Aug. 7—SUNBURY — The variety of submissions for the 2021 Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show impresses Society President Marilyn Paul.

The show's diversity could be no better exemplified than with artist Jamie Jay's trash-to-treasure ball gown fashioned completely from reused Middleswarth potato chip bags and a hot glue gun — open front, ruffles, bows, lace and all.

"This is how you get in and out," Paul explained when gently pulling back a part of the gown near its neckline Friday inside the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. "You can't put a zipper onto a Middleswarth bag."

More than 150 original entries from 81 artists will be on display at the library beginning with the opening reception and judging from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a face mask. The reception will be arranged to encourage social distancing.

Students and adults of varied levels submitted pieces. Categories are opaque, watercolor, photography, other. Judges for the show are Lori Kershner and Deb Stabley. They will collaborate to judge the adult and student entries.

The Annual Judged Art Show, now in its 41st year, will be on display through Aug. 19 during the library's regular hours with the exception of the after-hours reception.

"I think it's a great representation of local artists from children through adults. It's not just advanced adult artists but also intermediate artists and beginners. We cover the whole range of artistic abilities," Paul said.

The 2020 show moved online due to the pandemic and had fewer entries than usual. Submissions from that show will be displayed on a television monitor inside the temporary gallery.

"It's great to have everyone back together again and being able to look at pieces of which many were done during COVID," founding member Sharon McCuen said while helping hang submissions Friday.

For more information about the show and the Susquehanna Art Society, visit www.susqueartsociety.org. Watch the making of the Middleswarth gown at www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOs_BqKZ3oY.