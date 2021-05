Associated Press

Dustin Johnson says it was surreal sinking the final putt to win last year's Travelers Championship with fewer than 40 spectators politely clapping instead of the thousands that usually fill the bowl surrounding the 18th green at TPC River Highlands. The PGA Tour event in Connecticut was among the first sporting events in 2020 to resume in its normal spot following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but as a TV-only experience for fans. “It felt like junior golf almost, you know like a couple parents standing around clapping for you,” Johnson said Monday during the tournament's annual media day news conference.