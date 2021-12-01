Suspension reduced to 1 game for Cowboys DT Trysten Hill

Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill will be rejoining the club sooner than expected. Earlier this week, the NFL announced a two-game suspension for the 23-year-old Central Florida product after cameras captured him throwing an open-handed punch at Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following the team’s Thanksgiving Day game.

On Tuesday night, that suspension was reduced to one game. Hill will still miss this week’s primetime match against New Orleans, but is now eligible to return for the Cowboys’ showdown with Washington on Dec. 12.

NFL-NFLPA appeals officer Derrick Brooks heard Hill’s appeal and cut the sentence in half, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Source: NFL-NFLPA appeals officer Derrick Brooks has reduced the suspension of #Cowboys DT Trysten Hill from two games to one. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2021

“I know his coaches have spoken to him,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said of Hill earlier Tuesday, as per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “He’s obviously apologized for it, really the next day. I didn’t find out about it until clearly after the game, quite some time. He’s acknowledged the fact that what he did was not right. We’ll deal with that and move ahead accordingly.”

Hill started the 2021 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after a knee injury last season. The former second-round pick returned to action in Week 10 against Atlanta. He has recorded eight tackles and four quarterbacks pressures in his three games back.

Missing this Thursday’s contest will cost Hill $52,137.

Cowboys News: Cooper status up in the air, Urban surgery, Saints QB undecided

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Saints in Week 13

What We Learned: Injuries caught up to Cowboys, troubling Thanksgiving trend

