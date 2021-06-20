Suspension, lifetime achievements, LB rankings and more 49ers news

We are a week closer to the start of the 2021 NFL season and it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Next up are the San Francisco 49ers. What has been going on with the Niners?

Below are some stories from the last week.

Jordan Willis suspended six games for PED use

The 49ers have lost one of their rotational defensive players for six games. Willis, whom they acquired last season in a trade with the New York Jets, was suspended for the six weeks of the season under the league's policy for performance-enhancing substances.

Injured Skule reverts to IR

Skule tore his ACL in OTAs. The team waived him with an injury designation. No one claimed him so he now reverts to injured reserve for the year.

49ers RB coach honored by writers

49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner has been with the 49ers since 2017 and coaching in the NFL for 26 years. He was named one of two winners of the Dr. Z Award given out by the Pro Football Writers of America. It is a lifetime achievement honor dished out by the PFWA to assistant coaches in the NFL.

LB Fred Warner ranked behind Bobby Wagner

Touchdown Wire gave us offseason rankings of the top 11 linebackers in the NFL. Warner, an All-Pro, did not rank No. 1. He was No. 2 behind Seattle Seahawks stud Bobby Wagner.

