Suspension ended, Buccaneers' Jameis Winston says 'most important thing is success we're having'

Jameis Winston has served his three-game suspension for groping an Uber driver, and showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ facility early Tuesday morning, ready to jump back into things.

But hardly anyone was there to welcome him. The Buccaneers had played on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and players had the day off except for those needing treatment.

So when Winston arrived at 5:30 a.m., it was quiet. On Wednesday, things got back to normal — including questions about his spot on the depth chart.

‘I’m here to assist’

Wearing his sherbet orange No. 3 practice jersey and a visor, Winston was asked about being Tampa Bay’s No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw for over 400 yards in each of the first three games.

“Well, you know, the most important thing is the success we’re having. I’m back,” Winston said. “I’m more excited about that right now.

“I’m here to assist the best way I possibly can. You know, my passion for this team, my love for this team goes beyond whether I’m out there throwing the football or not. Like I said, it’s my first day back. Let me enjoy that before I have to start answering anymore questions about that.”

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said Winston and Fitzpatrick met with coach Dirk Koetter on Tuesday and were told which player would start Sunday in Chicago. He also asked that the news be kept under wraps, and thus far it has been. From a competitive standpoint, the Buccaneers likely want the Bears to have to prepare for both quarterbacks.

But, Stroud wrote, “all indications are” that Fitzpatrick will remain as the starter. Judging by Winston’s words, that seems to be the case.

Winston not surprised by Fitzpatrick’s play

The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick, who was the Buccaneers’ backup last year and started three games when Winston missed time with a shoulder injury, was the talk of the NFL in his first two weeks. In wins over the Saints and Eagles he completed 78.7 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and one interception.

On Monday night, he came back down to earth a bit with three picks against the Steelers, but nearly brought the team back from a 23-7 second-quarter deficit.

Winston wasn’t surprised to see Fitzpatrick play so well.

“Of course. I mean I practice with him every single day. This guy hasn’t been playing in this league for 14 years for any reason,” he said. “Plus, when you add the weapons we have outside … the hardest workers in our building is the offensive line. And when they’re protecting the way they are, you can do nothing else but go out there and light it up. So I’m excited for Fitz and I’m excited as a whole. As a team we’re playing very good and I’m happy to be back in the building and we’ve got to keep it up.

“We’ve got to go continue to go out there and win football games.”

Practice sessions and catered meals

Winston worked with quarterback coach George Whitfield and 25 former NFL players and free agents during his suspension, holding workouts daily.

He tried to simulate his days with Tampa Bay, including meetings, walkthroughs and team meals.

“I did my best impersonation of what it would be like as an in season schedule being here,” Winston said. “I got the guys from the Orlando area, Fort Lauderdale, Lakeland. Louis Murphy [who played with Winston and the Buccaneers from 2014-16] even came out there and threw a couple passes. I brought him out of retirement. And we just went to work.

“I didn’t want the guys in this building to be working hard and I wasn’t out there doing my thing. Other than spending a lot of quality with my family, because I didn’t have time to spend with my Buccaneer family, we did a lot of great things. After practice, I catered meals to my teammates just so I could have that team bonding that I missed here.”

