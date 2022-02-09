Suspension coming? NHL offers Brad Marchand in-person hearing for Penguins incident

Suspension coming? NHL offers Marchand in-person hearing for Penguins incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand could soon be hit with his second suspension of the 2021-22 season.

The league's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday morning it has offered the veteran left winger an in-person hearing via Zoom for roughing/high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry late in the third period of Boston's 4-2 loss Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Marchand inexplicably lost his cool and hit Jarry up high. He was given a match penalty for his actions.

Tensions flare in the closing moments at TD Garden. ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/STLSBPtSrI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2022

An in-person hearing means the league could suspend Marchand for five-plus games.

Marchand was suspended three games in November for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Therefore, he's considered a "repeat offender" in regards to supplemental discipline.

It would be pretty surprising, given the recklessness of the play and his previous suspension history, if Marchand didn't receive a suspension of several games.

He's the best all-around left winger in the league and shouldn't have any of this nonsense in his game.