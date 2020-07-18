Suspended Yankees RHP Domingo German says he's left baseball in cryptic Instagram posts

Has Domingo German retired for good? (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German, who is currently serving an 81-game suspension for domestic violence, said that he has left baseball in a cryptic Instagram story post on Friday.

Following videos of himself playing with his kids in a pool and visiting the beach, German typed out seven words with no accompanying explanation: “Me fui del baseball, Gracias mi gente.”

A translation, via ESPN’s Marly Rivera: “I’ve left baseball. Thanks everyone.”

Screengrab of Domingo German's Instagram story.





That was post was preceded by another cryptic post on German’s Instagram in which he said he would be proud of his professional baseball career if he doesn’t come back.

Another translation, via Rivera: “Some people make history on both sides (?), I think I did my part at Yankee Stadium, if I decide not to come back, I will be very proud of my 11-year professional career. God bless everyone who has supported me.”

If this really is German retiring from baseball, the Yankees apparently didn’t have much notice. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday that he had no information to offer about the situation, while German’s catcher Gary Sanchez said he hadn’t heard from German in a while.

Asked about Domingo German, Aaron Boone said that he has heard about the Instagram post but does not have anything further to offer about the situation. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 18, 2020

Gary Sanchez says he hasn't spoken to Domingo German in a while and that this is the first he's hearing of the news that German said something about leaving baseball. Didn't have more info, he said. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 18, 2020

German is poised to miss the entire 2020 MLB regular season due to an 81-game suspension he received after an incident in which he allegedly slapped his girlfriend at a charity gala last September. No criminal charges were filed against German, but MLB still placed him on administrative leave days after the incident.

After missing the end of the 2019 MLB regular season and postseason, German had 63 games remaining on his suspension entering 2020. Due to the league’s shortened season, he would have to wait until Game 4 of a potential Yankees ALDS appearance before he could return to the mound.

In three seasons with the Yankees, German holds a career 4.52 ERA and had something of a breakout season last year prior to his suspension. The 27-year-old led the Yankees with 18 wins in 2019 while posting a 4.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 143 innings.

