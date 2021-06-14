Suspended trainer Bob Baffert sues over New York racing ban

Bob Baffert is not happy about his suspension in New York. Baffert sued the New York Racing Association (NYRA) on Monday after the association took action following Medina Spirit's positive drug test, according to Reuters.

The complaint, which was filed in a Brooklyn federal court, said the NYRA did not have the authority to suspend Baffert.

"NYRA's impulsive decision to deprive Baffert of his professional livelihood within the State of New York is one that it had no legal authority to make," the complaint said.

As part of the lawsuit, Baffert is reportedly seeking unspecified damages. He is also asking for his suspension to be lifted.

Baffert was suspended in New York prior to the Belmont Stakes. As a result, Medina Spirit was not allowed to compete in the event, which was won by Essential Quality. Baffert was also suspended from Churchill Downs for two years following Medina Spirit's positive test.

Medina Spirit tested positive for corticosteroid

Baffert came under fire in May, after it was revealed his horse, Medina Spirit, tested positive for betamethasone after winning the Kentucky Derby. Baffert vowed to fight that test result, initially claiming "cancel culture" was out to get his horse. He also blamed tainted hay before admitting he treated Medina Spirit with an ointment that contained betamethasone.

A second post-race test was conducted, and also revealed Medina Spirit tested positive for the corticosteroid.

Baffert has a lengthy history of failed drug tests by his horses. Medina Spirit's positive test was the fifth in just over a year for one of Baffert's horses.

More from Yahoo Sports: