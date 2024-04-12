Suspended SMU CB Teddy Knox surrenders to police

Suspended SMU football player Teddy Knox surrendered to police Friday after arrest warrants were issued for him and Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice for their roles in a multi-car crash last month, Fox 4 reports.

Knox turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department and was taken to the DeSoto jail, a day after Rice surrendered to police and posted $40,000 bond.

Knox, a former teammate of Rice's at SMU, was speeding in one of two luxury cars linked to Rice. Knox and Rice both lost control of their vehicle while reportedly racing on a Dallas freeway and crashed, causing a six-vehicle wreck that resulted in two people being transported to the hospital.

SMU suspended Knox this week.

Knox faces the same charges as Rice — six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault as a result of a crash that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital. All are felonies.

Although Knox and Rice fled the scene, along with four passengers split between the two cars, neither Knox nor Rice has been charged with failure to stop and render aid. It's possible they could face additional charges.

Knox played in 11 games last season, primarily contributing on special teams.