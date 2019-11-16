Suspended Raiders' Vontaze Burfict calls Roger Goodell a 'total b---h'

Vontaze Burfict never stood a chance in his appeal meeting with Roger Goodell and league officials in New York in October.

At least, that's how the suspended Raiders linebacker feels.

In an interview with The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Burfict spoke about the meeting and unloaded on the NFL commissioner.

"I met (commissioner) Roger Goodell in New York and he was a total b---h," Burfict told Tafur. "He was a b---h. He didn't let anybody speak, he rushed us in and out of the meeting. The meeting was bulls---t. He already had the suspension in his hand."

The NFL suspended Burfict for the remainder of the 2019 season following a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle on Sept. 29. Burfict was ejected from the game for the hit.

Burfict told Tafur that the NFL wasn't interested in the video he present showing clean tackles he had made.

"They didn't give a f--k about that s--t," Burfict told Tafur.

Burfict even said that calls from Raiders coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr didn't even help his case.

"That meant a lot to me, but the NFL didn't give a f--k about that s--t either," he said. "Derek Carr, my guy, said his piece about how I was a captain and a great teammate and not a dirty player, and (appeals officer) Derrick Brooks almost cut him off. He said we appreciate you coming on the call, but they didn't need Derek Carr to vouch for me. Brooks made his mind up already. They let me know before I woke up the next day. They didn't even go in the office, make some coffee and discuss it for a few minutes."

The Raiders have had Burfict's back throughout this whole saga and on numerous occasions called out the league for the harsh penalty.

We imagine the events that transpired during that meeting in October have a lot to do with the comments made by the team over the last few months.

