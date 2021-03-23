  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Suspended NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon eyes comeback: 'No quit in me'

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Suspended former NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon said he is "clean" and still working toward a return after the league rescinded his conditional reinstatement in January.

"There's no quit in me, at least I'm thankful for that, and knowing how to get back on track has been my strong suit," Gordon said in an episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast on ESPN that published Tuesday. "What has been deemed once my weakness I can credit for helping me move forward in life."

Gordon, 29, told ESPN he was "staying in the right frame of mind" and was training in Bellevue, Washington with the hopes that an NFL team would sign him.

Gordon added that his desire to stay close to football would include coaching, if playing wasn't an option.

"I know I have a lot to offer, a lot of knowledge about the game and a lot of experience," Gordon told ESPN. "I'm not going to tarnish that or throw that away and disrespect myself."

Josh Gordon caught a Hail Mary as time expired in his FCF debut.
Josh Gordon caught a Hail Mary as time expired in his FCF debut.

Gordon is currently a restricted free agent. The Seahawks signed him last September, a move that came while he was still indefinitely suspended. The ban was lifted in December, after Commissioner Rodger Goodell conditionally reinstated Gordon. Just days later, Gordon was again put under suspension after not meeting some of the terms outlined in his conditional reinstatement.

Gordon then joined friend and former Cleveland Browns teammate Johnny Manziel this spring in the upstart Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league as a member of the Zappers.

Gordon even caught a game-winning Hail Mary in his FCF debut, but the comeback ended when the Zappers were eliminated in the FCF playoffs.

"I had to work through and work past a lot of guilt, a lot of shame," Gordon told ESPN. "You know, inner turmoil with myself. My family was dealing with it as well. So I had to deal with what was going on on multiple fronts. I was battling life problems as well as I think just workplace environment problems and just saying: How can I coexist? Everybody else seems to be doing it so effortlessly, what makes me different? I think that's where that self-doubt comes in. And it can, as you've seen with my career, it can bring you to some low points."

This marks the eighth time overall that Gordon has been suspended by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 with 1,646, despite playing in 14 games.

Still, despite his history with substance abuse, Gordon is hopeful that a team will look to add him to their roster.

"Anybody can be really good at the game, but you don't necessarily want to be seen as an (expletive), pardon my language, off the field," Gordon said. "So for me I try to keep it real so what you see and what you hear is as honest as it gets. Not to say I'm the most honest person, but I learned at a certain point in time I kind of got to cut out a lotta B.S. in my life.

"So you're getting a guy that's focused, at this age, this late in my career, most importantly you're getting a great wide receiver."

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suspended NFL receiver Josh Gordon eyes comeback: 'No quit in me'

Recommended Stories

  • DeVonta Smith not worried about difference between NFL and college

    Wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s size didn’t keep him from being a productive player at Alabama and he doesn’t see why it would hinder him in the NFL. Smith revealed on Monday that he weighs 170 pounds, which is about the same as he weighed while he was winning the Heisman Trophy last season. At the [more]

  • Typical backup QB, atypical situation: Ryan Finley joins a Texans team in chaos

    Ryan Finely provides the Houston Texans a series of skills that are of a typical backup QB, but he is entering a strange situation.

  • Luke Kuechly: Teddy Bridgewater ‘understands it’s a performance-based business’

    Luke Kuechly says the trade reports haven't bothered Bridgewater, who understands it's a performance-based business.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • NBA and NFL diversity "starts in ownership," ESPN analyst says

    A lack of Black leadership in the NFL and NBA is an "extremely" concerning trend, ABC/ESPN analyst Jalen Rose told Axios in a virtual event on Tuesday.Why it matters: People of color still face systematic barriers in sports and glaring inequities at all levels — including youth sports, college games, and in their post-playing careers, Axios' Hard Truths found. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "It doesn't start [with] coaching. It starts with ownership," Rose said. "There aren't four Black owners in both sports combined," he said, referring to the NFL and NBA. "And it's 64 teams. And so, that then trickles to a low number of presidents, a low number of general managers, which plays itself out." "But when you look on the floor, primarily Black players. We look on the field, primarily Black players. So what that tells you is we're skilled enough to perform. But you don't feel like we're smart enough to be decision-makers, and that's some of the fallout you now see with quarterbacks in the NFL."One level deeper: Justin Jackson, running back for the Los Angeles Chargers, said the team wanted to use their platform to illuminate issues like racial justice when joining a protest against the killing of George Floyd last summer. "In that moment in time, we wanted to use that platform to illuminate the issues that we face outside of sports when we are mostly just Black men and our white teammates were right there with us," he said. Watch the full event here. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2021 Unaccounted For Carries

    John Daigle tracks unaccounted for carries for every team throughout the offseason. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Raiders sign OL Andre James to 3-year contract extension

    Raiders sign OL Andre James to 3-year contract extension

  • Shams Charania on LeBron's injury, possible trade scenarios

    The Athletic's Shams Charania joins GameTime to speak on the injuries to LeBron James and LaMelo Ball as well as possible trade scenarios with the trade deadline approaching.

  • WR Corey Davis came to Jets with belief Darnold 'is the guy'

    Intrigue and uncertainty have surrounded the New York Jets' quarterback situation all offseason. Corey Davis might have provided a little clarity. The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver said Tuesday he signed with the Jets last week with the belief that Sam Darnold will be the team's quarterback this season — despite speculation New York might go elsewhere with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft next month.

  • Giants continue signing spree, adding CB Adoree Jackson

    The New York Giants continued their free-agent spending spree, signing cornerback Adoree Jackson. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the team reached a three-year deal with the former Tennessee Titan. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement with the free agent has not been announced.

  • Will Fuller: I fully support Deshaun Watson

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed his support for Deshaun Watson on Monday, saying the quarterback “is like a son to me.” It’s not surprising given Watson played for Swinney. Likewise, Will Fuller had a similar response when asked about Watson’s legal issues during the receiver’s introductory news conference in Miami. Fuller has played the past [more]

  • A North Korean citizen has been extradited to the US for the first time to stand trial for money laundering and violating sanctions

    The North Korean man was taken into US custody on Saturday. He is the first North Korean citizen to have ever been extradited to the US to face trial.

  • Raiders make surprise pick in latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

    Raiders make surprise pick in latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

  • Colts officially re-sign RB Marlon Mack

    Mack is back on a one-year deal.

  • Report: Falcons add RB Mike Davis to boost offense

    The Atlanta Falcons are signing running back Mike Davis to a two-year contract, NFL Network reported Tuesday. An Atlanta native, Davis was selected by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played two seasons in San Francisco, then with the Seattle Seahawks (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2019) and Panthers (2019-20).

  • Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp tells new DE Charles Harris to do one thing for her

    Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp asks new defensive end and former first-round draft pick Charles Harris to do one thing: Go get the quarterback.

  • NFL free agency: Will Eagles pursue the latest big-time CB who was finally released?

    The Eagles desperately need to upgrade the cornerback position, and an interesting option just hit the market - if they can afford him. By Reuben Frank

  • Report: Packers pay Aaron Rodgers his $6.8 million roster bonus

    A report Monday indicated the Packers are working on a restructure of Aaron Rodgers‘ contract. The Packers easily could have reworked the quarterback’s deal last Friday if they had wanted. Rob Demovsky of ESPN said the team paid Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus as is rather than converting it into a signing bonus. Converting the [more]

  • Grade for Titans agreeing to terms with Josh Reynolds

    No matter what role he plays, Josh Reynolds was a good signing for the Titans.

  • Derek Wolfe: Ravens only want ‘tough, smart, humble, hungry football players’

    According to Derek Wolfe, the Baltimore Ravens are looking for tough, smart, humble, and hungry players during 2021 NFL free agency