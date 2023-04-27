Suspended Michael Irvin wishes he was part of NFL draft coverage

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin expressed disappointment about not being included in NFL Network’s coverage of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night.

“It’s hard watching the red carpet of the @NFL draft. Even more so than the #Super #Bowl!!” Irvin said in a tweet posted before the draft.

“The Super Bowl is a congratulatory moment at the end of a long season. The draft is the Genesis of a young man’s dream, his career and his journey.”

Irvin ended the tweet with “My heart” followed three broken heart emojis.

Irvin, an NFL Network analyst since 2009, remains suspended by the league-owned TV network, NFL vice president of communications Alex Riethmiller told USA TODAY Sports last week.

Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay Kickoff broadcast in November.

NFL DRAFT TRACKER: Live updates from the first round of the NFL draft

Irvin’s suspension began during Super Bowl week in February, following allegations of improper behavior by a female employee inside a Marriott hotel. Irvin has denied the accusations and sued the hotel chain for $100 million.

Irvin and his attorney, Levi McCathern, have gone public in their fight to clear his name since the incident, which occurred on Feb. 5 at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown. The case has wound through district court and now federal court.

Marriott says Irvin "appeared to be visibly intoxicated" and began aggressive behavior toward the employee, shaking her hand, stating she was attractive and asking her if she watched football.

Irvin responded in his lawsuit, claiming defamation and tortious interference in a business relationship.

Irvin has been a fixture in NFL coverage with both NFL Network and ESPN, following his standout career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Contributing: Josh Peter, Scooby Axon, Mike Freeman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Irvin says he's heartbroken about missing NFL draft coverage