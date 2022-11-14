Suspect in custody after shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead
Officials said the shooter was a UVA student and former football player. The three students killed were all on the football team.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) The suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team was taken into custody Monday, more than 13 hours after he allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip, authorities said. University President Jim Ryan and law enforcement officials were in the middle of a late morning news conference when they received word that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. had been apprehended. Two other students were wounded in the shooting late Sunday night, which happened near a campus parking garage as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C., for a class field trip.
Authorities say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. - the gunman suspected of opening fire inside a bus full of University of Virginia students returning from a field trip Sunday night, killing three and leaving two others injured – is in police custody.
The shooting occurred on a bus full of students returning from a field trip to see a play.View Entire Post ›
(AP) — The suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team was taken into custody Monday, more than 13 hours after he allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip, authorities said. University President Jim Ryan and law enforcement officials were in the middle of a late morning news conference when they received word that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. had been apprehended. Two other students were wounded in the shooting late Sunday night, which happened near a campus parking garage as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C., for a class field trip. Ryan said one of the students was in critical condition and the other student was in good condition at a local hospital. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the shooting victims as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler. The shooting touched off an intense manhunt, with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus. Students stayed in place for more than 12 hours until the order was lifted late Monday morning.
A suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three members of the University of Virginia football team dead was in custody on Monday, hours after he allegedly opened fire on a bus full of students returning from a field trip. University police said during a news conference that the suspect, student Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, was arrested hours after the shooting that unfolded at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday (0330 GMT on Monday) at the school in Charlottesville, Virginia, attended by 25,000 students. Minutes after the shooting, school officials issued alerts on social media telling students and staff to shelter in place with one tweet saying to "RUN HIDE FIGHT."
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested after an all-night manhunt.
Police learn UVA shooting suspect is in custody
Three people were killed and two others hurt late Nov. 13 on the University of Virginia campus, authorities said.
Here’s where and when shots rang out at the Charlottesville school on Sunday night, killing three people and injuring two others, and details on the suspect. Classes for Monday were canceled.
While speaking at a press conference on Monday, University of Virginia Police Chief Timothy Longo learned that the suspect in a shooting on Sunday night, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., had been taken into custody.
Officials say the suspect who began shooting on a bus carrying students home from a field trip has been apprehended.