Suspect in Custody as 9-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Going Missing on Camping Trip

A suspect is in custody after a nine-year-old girl who went missing during a camping trip in New York was found safe on October 2, according to authorities.

Charlotte Sena was riding her bike in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday, October 30, before being reported missing, police said.

Police allege at 4.20am on October 2, a man drove up to her family’s home and left a ransom letter in their mailbox.

“He literally drove up to the family’s mailbox, assuming they were not home, 4.20 in the morning, opens the mailbox and inserts the ransom note, leaving a critical piece of evidence behind, his own fingerprint,” New York Governor, Kathy Hochul told media.

Tactical teams found the suspect inside a camper van, behind his mother’s trailer in Milton, outside Saratoga Springs.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody, and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet, covered. She was rescued, and she knew she was being rescued and she was in safe hands,” Hochul said.

Her parents were notified and the nine year old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect, 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross Junior, has been questioned and charges are expected to be laid in the coming hours.

This is a developing story Credit: New York Governor Kathy Hochul via Storyful