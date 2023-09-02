Suspect arrested in Fort Worth shooting that killed 19-year-old man in June

A suspect was arrested in the homicide of a man who was found fatally shot in June in Fort Worth, according to jail records.

Xavier Wyatt, 20, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Gregorio Soriano.

Soriano was shot twice in the torso in the 9900 block of Lone Eagle Drive about 6 p.m. on June 24, authorities said.

The assailant, later identified as Wyatt, left the scene, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said. Police did not immediately announce an arrest.

About two hours after he was fired upon, Soriano died of gunshot wounds of the abdomen at a hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office.